TAMA – Monday, May 16, 2022: Although it wasn’t a good day team wise for the Mustangs, the team is making great strides as the season comes to a close and postseason ramps up.
The Mustangs would finish in 5th place in the South Tama County Invite, but the girls showed a lot of promise and made huge strides.
“The first round we played really well,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “Brynn (Bonefas), Mackenzie (Good), and Annie (Johnson), all had season and career-best 9s and the team score for the first round of 210 was by far the lowest we’ve had all year.”
Coach Dinger added that the second round did not go quite as well as the first 9 holes.
“We had some issues keeping the ball in play and with the greens,” added Coach Dinger.
Senior Brynn Bonefas continues to play well and improve with every meet. Bonefas fired a 94 and good enough for a tie for 4th.
Other scores include Mackenzie Good-106, Annie Johnson-116, Megan Maki-127, Sydney Schroeder-134, and Alexa Rosburg-138.
“Overall though it was another step forward,” said Coach Dinger, “we’ve made huge strides over the course of the season. I was very, very pleased that Brynn and Mackenzie had career best 9- and 18-hole rounds in their final regular season event.”
The Mustangs will play the Regional Final at Clear Lake today for a chance to go to state.
