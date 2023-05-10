SHELLSBURG – Monday, May 8, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls golf team competed in the WaMaC Supermeet in Shellsburg on Monday and the Mustangs would finish in 7th-place.
“Very happy with our play today,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “we showed a lot of growth in terms of course management and mentally overcoming some rough shots and holes.”
Independence shot a team score of 420 and Solon would be the team champion with a 349.
“We scored about as well as I could have expected, yet we know we still have a lot of room for growth,” added Coach Dinger, “We have the South Tama Invitational next Monday before the Regional Final at Manchester. We’ll be working hard on our iron play and short game as we prep for the final two contests of the season.”
Junior Alexa Rosburg led the Mustangs with a 102. Junior Megan Maki and senior Annie Johnson came in with a 104. Sophomore Emma Gonzalez fired a 110 and junior Aalysah Meek shot a 114. Freshman Jersey Coonrad carded a 121.
Solon’s Taylor Dee shot an 83 and was medalist.
The girls will be at Tama on Monday for a 6-team tournament and start postseason play with first round of regionals on Wednesday May 17th in Manchester.