INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, April 6, 2023: The young Independence Mustangs girls team opened their season with a home meet against a high-powered Solon team and the Mustangs fall 191-248.
“We had some struggles, which is to be expected given our inexperience and lack of time on the course so far,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “Solon was a state qualifier last year and has most of their teams back, so their performance was not a surprise.”
The Mustangs were led by senior Annie Johnson, who fired a 57. Alexa Rosburg scored a 59, while Megan Maki came in with a 62.
“We are focused on our efforts and working to get better,” added Coach Dinger, “Annie and Alexa had good starts to their seasons; Kaydence had a par on #3 in her first career meet on the JV side. Our first 3 varsity positions are pretty solid at this point; we’ll continue to evaluate who will fill the other three positions as we move forward.”
Solon’s Lilly Houtakker was medalist with a 45.
Other scores include Analysah Meek – 70, Katie Finnegan – 77, and Sydney Schroeder – 84.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Junior Varsity Scores:{/span}
Carlie Kilby 74
Kylie Hardy 87
Emma Gonzalez 64
Kaydence Zeien-Despard 73
Kenleigh Trumblee 82
Zoe Steil 96