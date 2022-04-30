VAN HORNE – The Independence Mustangs girls golf team competed at Tara Hills Country Club in Van Horne on Tuesday in a dual with the Benton Community Bobcats.
This was a 9-hole event, and the Mustangs would fall 204-232.
Senior Brynn Bonefas was Medalist Runner-up, firing a 50 (par 37); two strokes behind Medalist Ella Hayden of Benton.
“It was a chilly somewhat windy day,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “we saw some improvements.”
Coach Dinger added that he is still looking for 4 to 5 players who can consistently score in the 60s or lower but says that the ladies are working hard to get better despite the curve balls the weather has thrown at them.
“Most of these ladies have virtually no prior golf experience,” added Coach Dinger, “so each day and meet is a true learning experience. Brynn and Mackenzie are playing well, and we are hoping their solid play continues.”
Independence: Brynn Bonefas 50, Junior Mackenzie Good 53, Sophomore Megan Maki 54, Junior Annie Johnson 75, Sophomore Olivia Maurer 79, and Sophomore Alexa Rosburg 83
Independence JV: Sophomore Sydney Schroeder 71, junior Caitlyn Hoglan 79, sophomore Carlie Kilby 79, sophomore Katie Finnegan 81, junior Avery Fischels 81, sophomore Reese Ridenour 82, and sophomore Rumor Ridenour 89
INDEPENDENCE – April 28, 2022: Mustangs played host to Center Point-Urbana and West Delaware at Three Elms Golf Course on Thursday.
Senior Brynn Bonefas was low gal for the Mustangs with a 47, only four shots off the Medalist Maylin Coates of West Delaware.
“We continue to see some slow but steady improvement,” said Coach Dinger, “Brynn tied her career low and played very solid golf. Sydney (Schroeder) and Annie (Johnson) are really starting to figure some things out and the improvement is noticeable.”
Coach Dinger added that the biggest jump forward for the team was with their short game. “Many players cut their overall number of putts down which is one of the first steps to lowering scores,” added Coach Dinger, “West Delaware is a very, very good team. I was happy we were able to compete with CP-U pretty closely and really were just 1 or 2 bad holes from being right with them.”
Varsity Team Results:
West Delaware 184
Center Point-Urbana 230
Independence 239
Indee Individual Scores: Brynn Bonefas 47, Mackenzie Good 57, Sydney Schroeder 66, Annie Johnson 69, Megan Maki 71, Olivia Maurer 71
JV Team Results:
West Delaware 249
Independence 305
Indee JV Individual Scores: Katie Finnegan 74, Alexa Rosburg 75, Caitlyn Hoglan 76, Carlie Kilby 80, Rumor Ridenour 85, Avery Fischels 85
The Mustang girls team hosted the Mustang Invitational on Friday afternoon. Look for those results in next Wednesday’s paper.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.