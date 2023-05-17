TAMA – Monday, May 15, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls golf team traveled to South Tama for a six-team tournament and come away with a fourth-place finish.
The Mustangs continue to improve as a team and shot a 423 (18-hole event).
33 golfers competed and the Mustangs Alexa Rosburg finishes in 7th-place with an impressive 98. Freshman Jersey Coonrad continues to improve, firing a 106.
“Very pleased with the play of Alexa and Jersey,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger.
Other scores include Megan Maki 109, Annie Johnson 110, Aalysah Meek 110, and Emma Gonzalez 117.
Coach Dinger added, “The others were a little disappointed in their play. Overall, too many shots thrown away on and around the greens, however, we’re still young and still learning.”
The girls will be in action today with the Regional Finals at Pin Oak in Manchester. They tee off at 10am.