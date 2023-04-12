VAN HORNE – Monday, April 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls golf team traveled down to Tara Hills Golf Course on Monday for a triangular with Benton Community and Clear Creek-Amana.
The Mustangs would come in 3rd place with a team score of 241. Clear Creek-Amana had a team score of 195 and Benton Community scored a 197.
“We made some small improvements tonight; still a lot of work to do,” said Head Coach Joel Dinger, “Every player can easily shave 5 or more strokes off of their score with better putting and chipping.”
Leading the way for the Mustangs was junior Megan Maki who fired a 55. Junior Aalysah Meek carded a 58 while senior Annie Johnson shot a 62. Junior Alexa Rosburg came in with a 66 and junior Katie Finnegan had a 77. Junior Sydney Schroeder with an 84.
“As young, inexperienced players we make a lot of basic course management errors which will also get better with time,” added Coach Dinger, “I was very happy that Aly (Meek) and Megan (Maki) played better tonight than on Thursday. Tomorrow, we head to Amana for a varsity only meet; very difficult golf course which will be a huge challenge.”
Junior Varsity scores:
Jersey Coonrad — 65
Kaydence Zeien-Despard — 69
Kenleigh Trumblee – 75
Emma Gonzalez – 76
Carlie Kilby – 76
Kylie Hardy – 77
Zoe Steil – 78
The girls traveled to Amana on Tuesday. Look for those results in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The Mustangs will be home on Monday for a meet with West Delaware.