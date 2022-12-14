INDEPENDENCE – Friday, December 09, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team hosted the Williamsburg Lady Raiders (1-4) on Friday night.
The Mustangs trailed at the half by 9-points, but a good third quarter by the Mustangs narrowed this game to 2-points going into the fourth period. The Mustangs took the lead late in the game but could not hold on and fall 51-49.
“Thought the girls really improved on our game plan in the second half,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “Super proud of the way they kept fighting and never gave up. We had a couple breakdowns in the 1st half not identifying shooters but hopefully we learn from it and can keep improving every game.”
The Mustangs shot 47% from the field which included 5 three-pointers. Independence outrebounded the Lady Raiders 29-18 but went just 8 for 21 from the free throw line and had 29 turnovers which would ultimately cost them.
Senior Madyson Ristvedt and sophomore Bella Louvar each had 10 points to pace the Mustangs. Ristvedt also had 9 rebounds. Senior Annie Johnson added 8 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Addison Lange dropped in 7 points and had 6 rebounds, while freshman Morgan Ristvedt scored 6 points. Senior Bella Ressler had 5 points and sophomore Reaghan Ressler added 3.
JANESVILLE – Saturday, December 10, 2022: The girls traveled to Janesville on Saturday for back-to-back games for the second time this week. The Mustangs played on Monday and Tuesday and with the Friday and Saturday games they have played 4 games in 6 days.
Coach Conrad was a little concerned how the girls would come out for the Janesville game on Saturday, but the girls responded with a 71-36 win.
“We started slow but still had a 11-pt. lead at the half,” said Conrad, “Really turned the defense up and had a great third quarter as we got them to turn the ball over for some easy baskets. Great team effort.”
A 31-point outburst in the 3rd-quarter by the Mustangs put this game away.
A 71-point performance by the Mustangs is the most points scored by a Mustangs girls team in… I don’t know how long. As far back as I could look, the Mustangs girls haven’t scored over 69, dating back to ’08-’09 season. The girls scored 69 points last season.
Madyson Ristvedt with a career high 21 points to lead all scoring and added another 9 rebounds, 7 of which were offensive rebounds. Reaghan Ressler and Bella Louvar each had 13 points, also career highs.
Reagh. Ressler 13 3 1 5 0
The Mustangs move to 3-3 on the year and were at Class 3A, No. 3-ranked Center Point-Urbana (4-1) on Tuesday. Girls will be at West Delaware on Friday.
Note: The WaMaC Conference has 7 ranked teams.