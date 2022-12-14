Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, December 09, 2022: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team hosted the Williamsburg Lady Raiders (1-4) on Friday night.

The Mustangs trailed at the half by 9-points, but a good third quarter by the Mustangs narrowed this game to 2-points going into the fourth period. The Mustangs took the lead late in the game but could not hold on and fall 51-49.

