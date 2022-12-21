MANCHESTER – Friday, December 16, 2022: The Independence girls basketball team traveled to West Delaware on Friday night for a WaMaC East matchup.
The Mustangs struggled from the floor shooting only 22% and fall to the West Delaware Hawks (2-5) by the score of 54-37.
“Offensively we are struggling making shots right now,” said Head coach Rod Conrad, “Hopefully soon some of them shots will start dropping.
Coach Conrad added that the girls have been working a lot in practice to get them to be shot ready when they get the ball but that needs to translate to the game.
The Mustangs got the Hawks to turn the ball over 27 times, but weren’t able to capitalize on that, scoring only 11 points off those turnovers. Defensively the Musangs are working hard but Coach Conrad adds that they need to communicate a little better on matchups.
Senior Annie Johnson led the Mustangs with 9 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore Addison Lange and freshman Morgan Ristvedt added 8 points each.
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, December 19, 2022: The Mustangs hosted the Oelwein Huskies (5-2) on Monday night and a slow start put the girls in a hole early 13-4, and Oelwein increased that lead to 20-6, but a nice bounce back second quarter cut the Oelwein lead to just 25-22 at the half.
The Mustangs took their first lead of the game with just over 2 minutes to play but could not close it out and drop a 42-37 game to the Huskies.
“We continue to play hard but are having a tough time making shots,” said Coach Conrad, “We are getting some good looks at the basket but not converting. Hopefully some of these shots start dropping soon.”
Defensively, the Mustangs played well, giving Oelwein all sorts of problems getting the ball up court.
“We had a few breakdowns on defense but overall, we got them to turn the ball over,” added Coach Conrad, “We thought we could create some havoc with our speed which we did so I was happy on that aspect.”
Annie Johnson had 12 points to lead the Mustangs and Madyson Ristvedt added 11 points.
The Mustangs drop to 3-6 on the year and were back in action on Tuesday night hosting the Class 3A, No. 10-ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (4-4). Indee will travel to Union Community (2-4) on Thursday.