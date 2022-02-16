MOUNT VERNON – The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team gave Mount Vernon (12-10) all they could handle on Friday night, but it wasn’t to be as they would fall 48-31 in the first round of postseason play, ending their season with a 5-17 record.
The Mustangs came to play, and this was a 15-14 game with just under 6 minutes remaining in the half. Mount Vernon would close out the first half on a 11-1 run to take a 26-15 lead.
In the second half, Independence would keep it right around 10 to 11 points, but just couldn’t make that run they needed to close the gap. But a fine effort from a very young group of girls and a core senior group that led this team.
“We fell short being able to score the basketball with any consistency,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “with that being said, the girls played one of their better games of the season.”
1 2 3 4 T
Indee 10 5 8 8 31
MV 15 11 10 12 48
Junior Bella Ressler, who was quietly having a good year, led the Independence Mustangs with 9 points and 9 rebounds. Her third consecutive game with 9 rebounds.
Junior Annie Johnson also had 9 points and brought down 12 rebounds. Johnson led the entire WaMaC conference in rebounding this past season with 195, which is 28 rebounds ahead of the next closest contender.
Senior Shanna Kleve scored 6, while senior Madison Michael added 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.
The five wins this season were the most for the Mustangs since the 2015-2016 season (9-14) – One glaring stat that ran its course over the year was the number of seasons ending injuries the Mustangs had.
“We lost four full or part-time starters over the course of the season,” added DeBerg, “and that really takes a toll on a team that is still considered young playing experience wise in the rugged WaMaC.”
The future looks bright for the Indee girls’ program as they played a lot of youngsters this season and the invaluable experience should carry over to next season.
“Moving forward we talked with the girls after our game Saturday, that we need to see them in the gym,” said DeBerg, “We don’t need the girls for two hours a day going through the motions, but realistically 45 minutes a day really working hard on improving their individual game. That and getting into summer shootouts is honestly the only way we are going to close the gap with our WaMaC opponents.”
Independence will move to the WaMaC East starting next season and join Marion, Solon, Mount Vernon, and West Delaware. At the start of the 2023-2024 school year, Grinnell will join the WaMaC-West conference and Center Point-Urbana will then move over to the East side.
The Mustangs say goodbye to three seniors, Madison Michael, Shanna Kleve, and Maggie Albert.