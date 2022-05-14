SOLON – Tuesday, May 10, 2022: The goal scoring train, that has been the Independence Mustangs girls soccer team, was derailed on Tuesday night in Solon.
The Mustangs fall to the Spartans (12-3) by the score of 2-0.
“Certainly, was a tough one to swallow,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “It basically comes down to making two mistakes resulting in both goals for Solon.”
Outside of that the Mustangs dominated the possession and flow of the game.
Coach Conaway added that the credit goes to the Spartans, who clogged up their defensive middle and made it difficult to put balls in the net.
“We will use this as a learning experience and will not make the same mistakes going into post season,” added Coach Conaway, “So proud of what these girls have accomplished this season, but we are far from done.”
1 2 T
Indee 0 0 0
Solon 2 0 2
The Mustangs hosted West Delaware in the regular season finale Friday night. Look for this game in Wednesday’s paper. The girls’ team will start postseason play on May 24 against the winner of Webster City and Iowa Falls-Alden. That game will be played in Independence.
