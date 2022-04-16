INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustangs girls soccer team played host to Vinton-Shellsburg (3-1) on April 8th and came away with a 5-1 win.
“A solid effort by all phases of the game,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “Great control of the midfield and defensive thirds.”
Sophomore Easten Miller had 4 goals, while Freshman Addison Lange scored the other goal and assisted in three more. Senior Maya Douglas had an assist.
Monday, April 11, 2022 – The girls were back home for a game against the Decorah Vikings (2-2) and the Mustangs would come away with a nice 3-0 win.
“By far the most complete game of the season,” added Coach Conaway, “A focus of the season is controlling the game by keeping possession and the girls’ stayed patient and possessed the ball 80% of the game. The result is limiting the opportunities offensively of the opponent and when they did the defense did its job.”
Easten Miller 2 goals and 1 assist and Maya Douglas 1 goal.
Tuesday, April 12, 2022 — The 4-game hot streak was cooled off on Tuesday night with a home loss to the pesky Mount Vernon Mustangs (2-1) by a score of 2-1. This was the first loss of the season for the Mustangs and their record falls to 4-1 on the season.
“A very physical match,” says Coach Conaway, “After slugging it out in the first half to a 0-0 score we found ourselves in a 1-1 tie until the 10 minute mark when a goofy bounce landed at the feet of a Mount Vernon forward. We had our opportunities to tie it up and just couldn’t get it into the net.”
“I couldn’t be prouder of the effort of the girls in the game. Mount Vernon is a good quality team, and they played the match well.”
Easten Miller had the lone goal.
On Thursday, the Mustangs were to travel to South Tama, but due to inclement weather, the game has been postponed. The girls will be back at home on Tuesday night to host the Williamsburg Raiderettes.