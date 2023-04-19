Today

Wind driven rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 64F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Windy...thunderstorms likely in the morning, with occasional showers in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.