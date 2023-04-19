INDEPENDENCE – The 9th-ranked Independence Mustangs girls soccer team push their record to 6-0 with three more wins after playing on Friday, Saturday, and Monday.
INDEPENDENCE – Friday, April 14, 2023: The Mustangs wasted little time with the South Tama Trojans on Friday night, scoring early and often and putting this game away by halftime, leading 9-0.
Knowing that the girls have 4 games in 5 days, this game was a blessing as the entire team got invaluable playing time in the second half while resting the starters for the next 3 game run.
The Mustangs had 24 shots on goal and 10 Assists in this matchup.
Sophomore Addison Lange had 4 goals and junior Easten Miller added 3 to pace the Mustangs in an 11-2 win. Sophomore Brooke Eddy scored 2 goals while sophomore Gracee Cornwell booted in one goal. Freshman Ellie Fangman scored a goal.
Easten Miller had 3 Assists, senior Macey Krivanek had 2, while Addison Lange, sophomore Claire Carey, sophomore Mackenzie Wilson, sophomore Olivia Albert and Fangman had 1 Assist.
INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, April 15, 2023: The Mustangs were up bright and early on Saturday for a brunch kickoff as they would host the Solon Spartans (3-2) at 10am.
Indee would take an early lead with an unassisted goal from Easten Miller and the Mustangs led 1-0 at the half.
In the second half the Mustangs were fighting the wind, but two 25-yard lob shots from Addison Lange would find the back of the net as the Mustangs scored twice and a great defensive effort would shut out the Spartans 3-0.
The Mustangs had 9 shots on goal while holding the Spartans to just 1 shot attempt.
INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 17, 2023: The Mustangs wasted little time getting out of the bitter cold on Monday night with a 15-0 win over the West Delaware Hawks.
Indee scored all their goals in the first half and ended the game by halftime due to the mercy rule.
Easten Miller had 4 goals to pace the high-powered offense. Olivia Albert had 3 goals and sophomore Bella Louvar added 2 scores. Also with 2 goals, Clair Carey while junior Katie Clark, sophomore Gracee Cornwell, Mackenzie Wilson, and sophomore Marcelina Weber each had 1 goal.
The girls were back home on Tuesday night when they hosted the Williamsburg Raiderettes (2-3). On Thursday the girls will be at Columbus Catholic (2-3). Look for both these games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.