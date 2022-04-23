INDEPENDENCE – The quite young Mustangs girls soccer team certainly isn’t showing their inexperience as the girls move to 6-1 on the season with two convincing wins earlier in the week.
The only blemish on their record came at the feet of Mount Vernon and a 2-1 loss back on April 12th. Other than those two goals, these girls have only allowed one other (to Vinton-Shellsburg).
”It was another solid effort by the team,” said Head Coach Shawn Conaway, “We continue to work at possessing the ball to control the game and limit opportunities for the opposing team.”
That formula resulted in only 1 shot on goal by Williamsburg for the entire game which was handled easily by goalkeeper Lindsay Beyer
”I was very happy with the play of the two outside backs Peyton Youngblut and Katie Clark,” added Coach Conaway, “They played a tremendous game and Katie Clark had a great header on a corner kick to get our first goal of the game.”
Five shutouts for this defense thus far – and a potent offense that is averaging over 5 goals a game. These girls do not get tired. They run all over that field for 80 minutes.
On Monday night, the Mustangs shutout South Tama 10-0, then followed that with a 7-0 win over Williamsburg on Tuesday.
On Monday night against South Tama, Easten Miller had 2 goals. Freshman Addison Lange booted in 4 goals. Freshman Olivia Albert added 3 more.
On Tuesday night the Mustangs led 2-0 at halftime but exploded for 5 more in the second half. Miller had 5 goals on the night, while Lange added a goal and sophomore Katie Clark kicked one in.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022 – INDEPENDENCE: Thursday night brought highly ranked Columbus Catholic to town for a non-conference battle. The Sailors are currently ranked 12th in Class 1A (IGHSAU).
The Mustangs add another shutout and a signature win to their resume with a 3-0 victory.
Easten Miller tallied all three goals for the Mustangs. Mackenzie Wilson and Addison Lange each had an Assist.
Sophomore Easten Miller has scored 22 goals this season, which is 3rd most in the state of Iowa (one behind leader).
”The greatest aspect to this team is it isn’t about individual stats to them it’s about how do we continue to improve to achieve goals as a team,” said Conaway.
The girls will be back in action on Saturday when the host the Class 2A, No. 15-ranked Clear Creek Amana. Game scheduled to start at 10am.