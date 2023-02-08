Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MARION – Friday, February 3, 2023: The Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Marion to take on the Wolves in a WaMaC-East tilt.

Marion (10-9) comes away with a 61-27 win over the Mustangs as the shooting woes continue, shooting just 22% from the field.

