MARION – Friday, February 3, 2023: The Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Marion to take on the Wolves in a WaMaC-East tilt.
Marion (10-9) comes away with a 61-27 win over the Mustangs as the shooting woes continue, shooting just 22% from the field.
“Thought we played harder than any game this year,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “Super proud of their effort.”
The Mustangs found themselves down by 17 at halftime but came out in the 3rd quarter and played a lot better in the second half.
“Other than the 1st quarter I thought we did a pretty good job taking care of the ball,” added Coach Conrad, “Thought we made a big stride moving forward. Hopefully these last few games we can keep this kind of energy up.”
Senior Annie Johnson had 6 points and sophomore Reaghan Ressler also had 6 points.
PRESTON – Saturday, February 4, 2023: The girls had a quick turnaround with a game on Saturday, traveling the long distance to Preston Iowa and Easton Valley High School for a non-conference battle with the River Hawks (5-12).
The Mustangs made 6 three-pointers in the contest and defensively they were on point creating 18 steals. The Mustangs were also aggressive on the boards bringing in 40 rebounds, 20 of which were offensive rebounds. Independence comes away with a much-needed victory, 51-23.
“Thought we continued to play hard defensively,” said Coach Conrad, “Rebounded the ball much better. They full court pressed us and thought we handled that much better. Still turned the ball over some but showed improvement.”
Annie Johnson had 14 points to lead all scorers while freshman Morgan Ristvedt added 9 points. Reaghan Ressler had 8 and sophomore Bella Louvar added 8 points.
“Could not be happier on how hard both JV and Varsity played Saturday with the long ride to Easton Valley after playing in Marion on Friday,” added coach Conrad.
Independence 13 14 15 9 51
Easton Valley 4 12 4 3 23
Independence moves to 6-14 on the season and was home on Tuesday night facing the Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Solon Spartans (18-2). This was the last game of the regular season, and the Mustangs will find out their regional pairing on today (Wednesday). Look for this in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.