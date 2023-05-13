MOUNT VERNON – Wednesday, May 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team traveled to Mount Vernon on Wednesday for the first round of Singles & Doubles Regionals.
The Mustangs lost 3 of their 4 first round matches. In singles, Emily Erdelt lost her first round to the #1 seed Lexy Cooper of Central DeWitt (6-2, 6-0).
“Emily had a very tough draw and did not back down,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “She played hard.”
Brooklyn Williamson was the #3 seed and won her first two rounds. A first-round win over Kasia Hahn of Marion 4-6, 6-1, 10-2. In the second round Williamson defeated Riley Heir of Dubuque Wahlert 6-4, 6-2. In the semi-final round she lost to eventual singles champion Elise Davison of Camanche 6-0, 6-2. Williamson then lost a very close consolation match 3-6, 6-3, 11-9 to finish in 4th place.
“Brooklyn competed hard throughout the tournament and battled through every match that she played,” said Coach Morkel, “Brooklyn started slow in her first match but really stepped up her game once she got warmed up. She never quit in any of her matches.”
Williamson had a very successful year finishing with a 14-3 singles record.
Leah House and Aly Sill partnered together for the doubles competition. Keely Post and Marie Gorman were also together for doubles. House/Sill lost their first-round match to Bliele/Kamerling of Mount Vernon 6-1, 6-3. Post/Gorman received the #4 seed and had a tough draw losing a match 6-2, 6-3. Post/Gorman lost to the eventual 3rd place finishers Rolling/Bloom of Central DeWitt.
The girls will start team regionals today and another battle with Mount Vernon.