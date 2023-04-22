INDEPENDENCE – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team moves to 4-1 on the season after their first loss on Tuesday night when they hosted the Marion Wolves (3-0). Mustangs would fall 7-2.
The two wins for the Mustangs came from the #3 and #5 positions where Brooklyn Williamson and Ally Sill came away with wins. Williamson scored a 10-7 win while Sill added a 10-5 win.
Results:
Singles:
1. Keely Post lost to Natalee Harman 10-1
2. Marie Gorman lost to Michaela Goad 10-2
3. Brooklyn Williamson wins over Kadia Cole 10-7
4. Leah House lost to Chloe Pilcher 10-3
5. Ally Sill wins over Emma Walton 10-5
6. Emily Erdelt lost to Kasia Hahn 10-5
Doubles:
1. Post/Gorman lost to Hartman/Goad 10-3
2. Williamson/Erdelt lost to Cole/Pilcher 11-10 (7-3)
3. Sill/Cora Nabholz lost to Walton/Hahn 10-7
The girls will be Waverly on Saturday for a triangular with Waverly-Shell Rock and Webster City. On Monday the Mustangs will travel to Maquoketa (0-5). Look for these matches in Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.