INDEPENDENCE – Monday, April 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls tennis team hosted Oelwein and Dike-New Hartford in a triangular here in Independence on Monday afternoon.
The Mustangs would come away with a split, beating a shorthanded Oelwein team 9-0 and then falling to Dike-New Hartford by the score of 7-2.
Oelwein was playing with only their #1 and #2 players due to illness. Mustangs #1 senior Keely Post won 8-3 and #2 junior Marie Gorman would win 8-0. In doubles the battery of Post/Gorman would dominate Oelwein and win 8-0. The other matches were won by forfeit.
In the second matchup of the day, the Mustangs would run into a good Wolverines team.
“We played hard and never quit throughout the meet, but it seemed that in a few singles matches we fell behind too early,” said Head Coach David Morkel, “We lost some close matches tonight. In some matches we made some late runs but came up short in the end.”
#1 Keely Post won her singles match in an exciting 9-7 game. Post is now 3-0 on the season. Also in singles, #3 Brooklyn Williamson would win a hard-fought 8-5 decision.
“I was proud of the way Emily Erdelt played tonight in her first varsity meet,” added Coach Morkel, “She played at # 5 position and lost a close singles match 6-8. She had some great points tonight. I really liked her effort on every point.”
#1 doubles of Post/Gorman would fall in a tough 7-9 game after leading throughout the match.
“Dike was a good match for us tonight,” said Morkel, “We lost some close matches tonight, but can learn and improve from this meet. I am happy with the overall effort our team gave tonight.”
The Mustangs were back in action on Tuesday when they hosted Mount Vernon (1-1). On Friday they will be home against Aplington-Parkersburg (2-0).