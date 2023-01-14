Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

VAN HORNE – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Benton Community on Tuesday night and ran into a very good Bobcat team.

Benton in currently ranked #2 in Class 3A (As I write this) and it was all Bobcats in this contest as they give the Mustangs a 62-26 defeat.

Tags

Trending Food Videos