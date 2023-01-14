VAN HORNE – Tuesday, January 10, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls basketball team traveled down to Benton Community on Tuesday night and ran into a very good Bobcat team.
Benton in currently ranked #2 in Class 3A (As I write this) and it was all Bobcats in this contest as they give the Mustangs a 62-26 defeat.
“We had a tough start,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “Had a hard time scoring. Hopefully soon our shots will start dropping.”
Senior Annie Johnson led the Mustangs with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Freshman Elle Fangman added 4 points and senior Bella Ressler dropped in 3.
“We will continue working on being shot ready when we receive the ball in practice and hopefully that will translate to games,” added Coach Conrad, “That’s my main concern right now. We are getting better with our ball movement so that’s great to see and will only help getting better looks at the basket. Defensively we have been pretty good on most nights.”
The Mustangs drop to 5-8 overall and are 1-6 in the WaMaC-East standings. The girls will be back home on Tuesday when they host the Class 4A, No. 14-ranked Marion Wolves (6-5).