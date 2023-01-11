Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Friday, January 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls were home on Friday night hosting the South Tama Trojans (1-10) for a WaMaC conference matchup.

The Mustangs started fast and never looked back in an Independence 59-23 win over the South Tama.

Tags

Trending Food Videos