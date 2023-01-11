INDEPENDENCE – Friday, January 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs girls were home on Friday night hosting the South Tama Trojans (1-10) for a WaMaC conference matchup.
The Mustangs started fast and never looked back in an Independence 59-23 win over the South Tama.
Freshman Morgan Ristvedt had a career high 14 points and brought down 8 rebounds to lead the Mustangs. Senior Annie Johnson had a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
“Was a little concerned about this game how we would play after using so much energy on Thursday at Union,” said Head Coach Rod Conrad, “Would we have our legs. The girls came out ready to play.”
The Mustangs move to 5-7 on the season and were on the road on Tuesday traveling to Class 3A, No. 2-ranked Benton Community (9-2). Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.