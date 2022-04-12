MOUNT VERNON — The Independence girls tennis team finally got to play tennis and start their 2022 season after the last three meets were cancelled due to inclement weather. The Mustangs defeated Mount Vernon 5-4.
“We were very happy to finally get our first meet in tonight,” said head coach David Morkel, “We had a perfect night with the weather to play our first meet of the year.”
Coach Morkel added that he knew traveling to Mount Vernon was going to be a tough meet.
“We played well enough to win this meet,” said Morkel, “but I feel we can play much better.”
This was Mount Vernon’s third meet this year, so Coach Morkel felt they were a little more match prepared than Indee was.
“We played some good tennis in so many situations,” says Morkel, “Some matches we played a little tight and needed to relax and work on the consistency of our shots.”
The number 1 through 3 players for the Mustangs lost close matches to the Mustangs of Mount Vernon, but the number 4-6 girls were victorious.
“I was proud of the whole team,” added Morkel, “and I was especially happy to see our underclassmen #4 Keely Post, #5 Brooklyn Williamson, and #6 Leah House play well in their first varsity meet. All three won both of their singles and doubles matches. We were excited to come away with a win.”
Independence 5- Mount Vernon 4.
Singles:
#1) Indee. Shanna Kleve lost to M.V. Brooke Schurbon 6-8.
#2) Indee. Taryn Nolting lost to M.V. Camryn Streicher 5-8.
#3) Indee. Addi Bailey lost to M.V. Macy Eskelson 4-8.
#4) Indee. Keely Post DEFEATED M.V. Lauren Swartzendruber 8-3.
#5) Indee. Brooklyn Williamson DEFEATED M.V. Kasia Wiebel 8-2.
#6) Indee. Leah House DEFEATED M.V. Kelsey Kamerling 8-5.
DOUBLES:
#1) Indee S. Kleve/T Nolting lost to M.V. B.Schurbon/C. Streicher 5-8.
#2) Indee A. Bailey/B. Williamson DEFEATED M.V. M Eskleson/L. Swartzendruber 8-4.
#3) Indee K.Post/L. House DEFEATED M.V. K.Wiebel/K.Kamerling 8-2
The Indee girls were back in action on Tuesday night when they hosted the Oelwein Huskies. Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this matchup in Saturday’s paper.