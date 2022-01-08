INDEPENDENCE – If you want to build confidence in a young squad, winning is the way to do it, and the Independence Mustangs girls basketball team has started the new year out with two consecutive wins.
South Tama (1-8) was in town on Tuesday night for a WaMaC tilt and the Mustangs used solid 2nd and 3rd quarters to put this game away, winning by the score of 69-28.
“We really shot the ball well with the main baskets being changed out on Monday,” said Head Coach Hugh DeBerg, “That will really help us run practice more effectively and allowing us to utilize the main court more is a huge bonus.”
The Independence High School has changed from stationary baskets to hanging baskets and it sure opens up the gym and on Tuesday night, it opened up the scoring for the Mustangs. This is the most points scored by a Mustangs girls basketball team since 66 points were scored on Columbus Catholic on January 25, 2013. Not sure when the last time Independence has scored 69 or more, but this is great to see for the girls and great for the program.
The Mustangs used an 18-4 second quarter to increase a 15-10 lead to 33-14 at the half.
“It took a while for us to get our playing legs under us,” added DeBerg, “but give South Tama credit, that 1st quarter they hit some very contested shots.”
The Mustangs put this game away in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Trojans 22-4. This was a good time to get all the girls on the court for some valuable minutes.
“It was very nice to get everyone in the score book, that doesn’t often happen,” said DeBerg, “What we really enjoyed seeing was our starters on the bench the entire 4th quarter and the enthusiasm they showed when their teammates made great defensive plays and celebrated shots made on offense.”
As a team the Mustangs were 16-22 from the free throw line which included 10-10 in the first half. Coach DeBerg added that the coaching staff was very pleased with that percentage after an off night at the line on Monday night.
Coach DeBerg acknowledged that the girls still need some improvement on the offensive and defensive boards. “We simply seem content where we are physically on the floor when the shot goes up, be it on defense or on our offense end,” added DeBerg.
1 2 3 4 T
South Tama 10 4 4 10 28
Indee 15 18 22 14 69
Freshman sensation, Addie Lange (playing in only her second varsity game) led the Mustangs with 13 points. Obviously, her career high. Junior Annie Johnson with a double-double. She had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Maggie Albert had a career high 6 points.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
A. Kleve (so) 4 2 1 4 1
S. Kleve (sr) 10 1 1 2 0
M Michael (sr) 8 3 3 2 1
M. Ristvedt (jr) 7 5 0 5 0
A. Johnson (jr) 12 12 0 3 1
H. Snyder (so) 2 2 0 1 0
B. Ressler (jr) 2 3 2 0 0
A. Lange (fr) 13 2 3 6 0
M. Christian(so) 2 1 2 1 0
C. Rawlins (fr) 3 3 0 1 0
M. Albert (sr) 6 4 0 0 0
The Mustangs held South Tama scoreless at various times of the game for a combined 17 minutes (according to the official scorebook).
The Mustangs move to 3-7 on the year and will travel to Class 3A, No. 12-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg (7-4) on Friday and will be back at home on Tuesday when they host Class 3A, No. 6-ranked Center Point-Urbana (9-1). Class 4A, No. 13-ranked Benton Community (7-2) will be the host of the Mustangs on Friday January 14. A tough stretch for the Mustangs.