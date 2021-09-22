Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Indee XC Alyssa Larson 092221

Senior Alyssa Larson was the top Mustang finisher at the Starmont Invitational on September 14.

 Photo by CJ Eilers

ARLINGTON – Following are the results of Independence Mustang cross country teams from the Starmont Invitational. Stats courtesy of Shannon Event Timings.

Girls’ Results

46. LARSON, Alyssa SR Independence 23:11.27

96. RESSLER, Bella JR Independence 25:44.97

102. TOALE, Gabby SO Independence 26:19.40

107. SMITH, Laura SR Independence 27:39.65

112. MARTIN, Ashlyn SR Independence 28:09.74

120. TOULOUSE, Maddie SR Independence 30:19.40

Boys’ Results

63. KRIENS, Cameron SR Independence 20:04.52

72. WIELAND, Kale JR Independence 20:18.47

80. HANSEN, Robert SR Independence 20:40.58

87. CAHALAN, Ethan FR Independence 21:02.01

97. STRAW, Carter JR Independence 21:21.25

101. TUDOR, Matt SR Independence 21:35.39

124. HIROHARA, Yoshito JR Independence 22:21.20

The Mustangs boys and girls teams ran at Vinton-Shellsburg Invite on Tuesday, September 21. Stats were not readily available come press time.

Tags

Trending Food Videos