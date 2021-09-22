ARLINGTON – Following are the results of Independence Mustang cross country teams from the Starmont Invitational. Stats courtesy of Shannon Event Timings.
Girls’ Results
46. LARSON, Alyssa SR Independence 23:11.27
96. RESSLER, Bella JR Independence 25:44.97
102. TOALE, Gabby SO Independence 26:19.40
107. SMITH, Laura SR Independence 27:39.65
112. MARTIN, Ashlyn SR Independence 28:09.74
120. TOULOUSE, Maddie SR Independence 30:19.40
Boys’ Results
63. KRIENS, Cameron SR Independence 20:04.52
72. WIELAND, Kale JR Independence 20:18.47
80. HANSEN, Robert SR Independence 20:40.58
87. CAHALAN, Ethan FR Independence 21:02.01
97. STRAW, Carter JR Independence 21:21.25
101. TUDOR, Matt SR Independence 21:35.39
124. HIROHARA, Yoshito JR Independence 22:21.20
The Mustangs boys and girls teams ran at Vinton-Shellsburg Invite on Tuesday, September 21. Stats were not readily available come press time.