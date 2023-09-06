INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Homecoming activities are rapidly approaching.
Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:30 a.m. will be the Homecoming Court Announcement Assembly.
Sunday, Sept. 10 Student Council will be painting windows downtown.
Homecoming week is September 11 — 16.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. is the community parade. The parade route should be similar as last year (Veteran’s Park to Lyle Leinbaugh Field.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. will be the powderpuff game followed by the introduction of the Homecoming Court and the Coronation of the King and Queen.
Friday, Sept. 15, Mustangs take on the Decorah Vikings on Lyle Leinbaugh Field.
The Homecoming Dance for students will be Saturday, Sept. 16.
Dress up days during Homecoming Week will be:
Monday — Adam Sandler/Celebrity
Tuesday — Throwback
Wednesday — Country vs Country Club
Thursday — BBQ vs Soccer Mom
Friday — Spirit Day!
Go Mustangs!