At West Elementary, any sixth grader could submit a writing piece explaining why he or she wanted to be part of the Indee News team. He or she also had to get two signatures of teachers giving him or her a recommendation. There were five students chosen; Madelyn Brown, Lilly Huebbe, Kira Gore, Braylee Malek, and Alaina Kurt. We all applied for this position to push our creativity, help our school, and have fun doing what we love. We work very hard to put on slides, fun events, and contests for West Elementary to enjoy. We work every Monday and Wednesday morning before school, so the school can have fun incentives.
One of the fun contents the Indee News Team has put on is a pop tab contest. Chris Waring, the Independence Lions secretary, has reached out to us and asked if we could team up with her and collect pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City. The Ronald McDonald House helps families in need. All the classes in the school work together to collect as many pop tabs as possible. The class that collects the most pop tabs gets a special prize.
Some of the most recent prizes were ice cream sundaes, popcorn with candy, and an Easter egg hunt! Last year's members included Isla Reed, Brayden LeClere, Keira Schares, Mya Johnson, McKenna Koch, Phoebe Kuhse, and Whitney and Tessa Post. As the second year of the Indee News Team comes to an end, we will be recruiting 5th graders who want to be a part of this adventure.