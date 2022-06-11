Sign-up has already begun for the Independence Public Library summer reading program. With one week of excitement and events already marked on the calendar, there is still a lot of summer left to sign up for the fun.
The program started Monday, June 6, and goes until August 6. Sign-ups for the summer reading program are still going on and people can sign up anytime throughout the summer.
The theme is "Read Beyond the Beaten Path", which the Indee public library has tried to capture by taking their members on weekly walks around Indee, as well as bringing exciting events to the library that are out of the ordinary to kids, teens, and adults.
Erin Zikmund, the program coordinator at the library, shared some of the events taking place this summer.
“On June 29, the Grout Museum is coming in for their combustion demonstration,” said Zickmund. “We are scheduled to have a butterfly tent in July, and the Mississippi River Museum is coming in with a touch tank.”
But the program extends beyond a children’s reading program.
“For teens, we have spooky stories by the fire at the end of June,” said Zikmund. “We will have a teen and tween tie-dye day and a writing group that will be meeting once in June and once in July.”
The library will also host a lot of family events such as an ice cream social, a butterfly tent, and a fortnight. There will also be a foam mega blaster event which is a partnership event between the Buchanan County Library as well as the Independence Public Library.
“We have programs for all ages, for babies 0-2 instead of reading they build literacy, children 2-11, tweens and teens 11-17, and adults as well,” said Zikmund. “Lots of people don’t realize there are programs for adults that they can participate in.”
If the Independence Public Library meets their goal of recording 500,000 community reading minutes, the library will host a community-wide squirt gun battle in the independence city park.
“As far as the adult program, we are doing a footpath Friday, where we take a walk around town, and a campfire cooking on June 23 in the evening,” said Zikmund. “Darren Crowe will be coming in to tell a story for Iowans about the Vietnam war, there will also be a stained-glass workshop as well.”
The next big children’s event at the library will be the RAD Zoo exhibit.
“RAD Zoo out of Minnesota, will bring amphibians and reptiles, turtles, snakes, lizards, and a baby alligator,” said Zickmund. “There is no registration, kids just come to the library at 9:30.”
Anyone can pick up summer reading program books that have a calendar of the events around town, or at the library. People can look at the website and Facebook for locations. People should feel free to call the Independence Public Library.