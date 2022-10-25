INDEPENDENCE – The Independence high school has announced they are in rehearsals for the fall play, “Becoming Juliet,” a comedy in two acts by Dean Dyer.
Synopsis
JJ Baker has never had the chance to play a leading role. Star actress Madison Engers has always been in the limelight, until JJ wins the role of Juliet in the famous Shakespeare play. Her hopes for stardom may be in danger though after Romeo literally breaks his leg. JJ and her director know the talented rebel Dylan would make the perfect Romeo, if they could only convince him he’s actor material! Rivalries and romance make this behind-the scenes high school comedy a must-see!
“The play also has a little focus on mental health,” said Director Gina Homan. “The character Dylan tried to commit suicide his Freshman year. He overcomes everything and he realizes that wasn’t the right path. He ends up coming full circle and plays a big part in making the play happen! It is a comedy about high school, but there are a few deep moments too.”
Cast
Cindy Andrews — Chloe Rehmert
JJ Baker — Madison Mestad
Dylan Elliott — Carter Homan
Jack Mccoy – Kaleb Penner
Katie — Maddy Broughton
Brenda Loomis – Kylee Jacobsen
Madison Engers – Aila Anderson
Shut up Ronnie – Jaxon Latwesen
Mr. Erving – JD Huffman
Autumn – Katelyn Trimble
Melody – Rose Roman
Joey – Aaron Tanay
Kyle – JT Thomas
Michael — Ceraphine Franck
Miranda – Presley Clendenen
Danielle – Annalys Turci
Tony Allen – Ramon Moore
Mrs. Engers – Rylee Moran
Mrs. Bates – Layla Walker
Ashley — Avery Fischels
Ash Lee — Brooklyn Tudor
Ashleigh — Haley Rosburg
Randy – Cal Sweeney
Lyndsey Pomeroy — CJ Huffman
Lindsay Greenbrook — Ava Kain
Anna – Zoey Jensen
Extra-Brooklyn Williamson
Extra-Hunter Johnson
Tech/Crew
Katelyn VanBuren (extra)
Alexa Rosburg (extra)
Owen Williamson (extra)
Ryan Goldenstein
Levi DeBoer
Adamaya Thomas
William Hansen
Braxton Andersen
Director-Gina Homan
Costumer-Catherine Smith
Auditorium/Tech Manager-Paul Upmeyer
Production Notes
Tickets are $10. Performance times are Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; and a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.
“Becoming Juliet” is produced by special arrangement with Heuer Publishing, LLC of Cedar Rapids Iowa.
Sunny skies. High around 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
