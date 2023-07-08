MARION – Thursday, July 6, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team took advantage of untimely Marion errors and road the outstanding pitching of junior Allison Kleve to knock off the Wolves 2-1 and advance to the regional semifinals.
Marion got on the board first with a run in the 1st-inning, but Kleve shut them down the rest of the way holding them scoreless and giving her team a chance.
The Mustangs got that chance in the 6th inning when senior Emily Erdelt singled to start the inning and pinch runner Avery Wheelock advanced to third on an Addie Loughren ground ball that the Marion player booted. With 1 out the Mustangs had runners on first and third and sophomore Jordin Derr at-bat. Derr hit a sharp grounder to 3rd-base and Wheelock scores on the out to make it 1-1. Up steps junior Leah House with 2 outs and a runner at 2nd-base. House promptly singles to center to score pinch runner Alyvia Corkery and the Mustangs led 2-1 after 6 innings.
Allison Kleve gets stronger as the game wears on and she certainly did in the case. With runners on 1st (intentional walk) and 2nd base in the bottom of the 7th inning, Kleve struck out the final batter to seal the win for the Mustangs.
Kleve went 7 strong innings giving up just the 1 run on only 3 hits. She struck out 8 and walked 6, but the defense was stout behind her committing no errors in the game.
Sophomore Bella Louvar had 2 hits including a double, while Emily Erdelt collected 2 hits of her own. RBI’s go to Jordin Derr and Leah House and Addie Loughren went 1 for 3.
BOX SCORE: Bella Louvar 2-4 2B SB ROE, Dakota Whitman 0-3 SAC ROE, Marleigh Louvar 0-4, Emily Erdelt 2-4, Avery Wheelock RUN, Allison Kleve 0-2 BB ROE, Addie Loughren 1-3 ROE, Alyvia Corkery RUN, Jordin Derr 0-2 RBI HBP, Leah House 1-3 RBI, Natalie Doyle 0-3
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2
Mar 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
The Mustangs move to 19-22 on the season and will travel to Maquoketa (25-9) today (Saturday).