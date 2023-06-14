JESUP – Friday, June 9, 2023: The Independence Mustangs softball team traveled down the road to the annual Jesup Softball Tournament and opened their day with a game against Washington (11-6).
The Mustangs would fall by the score of 10-0 in 5-innings.
The Mustangs bounced back from the earlier loss with a 7-1 win over North Fayette Valley (6-8) in the consolation bracket.
JESUP – Saturday, June 10, 2023: The Mustangs were back at it on Saturday and the first opponent of the day was Don Bosco (11-4). The Mustangs scored 4 runs late and held off a late rally from the Dons and win 7-4.
In the second game of the day the Mustangs played in the Consolation Finals against Crestwood (9-9). Early runs by the Cadets put the Mustangs in a hole they couldn’t climb out of, and the Mustangs fall 8-2.
MANCHESTER – Monday, June 12, 2023: The Mustangs got back into WaMaC Conference play on Monday night and traveled to West Delaware for a double header.
The Mustangs would ride the outstanding pitching of junior Allison Kleve in game one and come away with a 4-3 win. Kleve had a no hitter through 5 innings and in the sixth gave up a leadoff single then a homerun, but that was all they would get, and Kleve gets the win pitching a two-hitter.
In game 2, the Mustangs would battle back from a 6-3 deficit and score twice in the 7th inning, with the tying run on, but would fall 6-5.
The Mustangs move to 8-15 on the season and 2-8 in the WaMaC East Division. On Friday they will be right back in Manchester for a 16 team tournament.