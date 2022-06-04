MOUNT VERNON – Tuesday, May 31, 2022: The Independence Mustangs softball team has hit hard times starting the 2022 season, losing 7 in a row. The girls headed to Mount Vernon on Tuesday and played well, losing 4-0 and 4-3.
In game 1, the Mustangs could only muster 3 hits off All-State pitcher Jenna Sprague. Sprague hasn’t given up a run yet this season.
“In the first game, we played extremely well,” said Head Coach Alex Farmer, “Emma Gonzalez got the nod in the circle for the first game and threw what may be her best game of the season.”
Gonzalez gave up only 3 hits over 5 innings of work, striking out 3 batters.
“Defense played well behind her too,” added Coach Farmer, “A couple wild pitches/passed balls allowed MV to sneak a few more runs across in the 6th inning to go up 4-0, but there was only 1 error in game 1.”
Junior Dakota Whitman had a triple and freshman Jordin Derr added a single. Senior Addi Bailey also singled.
“Offensively even though we were shutout, we saw a ton of growth against a great MV pitcher,” said Coach Farmer, “Controlling the controllables was our weakness in game 1. we let an inconsistent strike zone get in our heads at the plate and ended with quite a few strikeouts.”
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MV 0 0 1 0 1 2 0 4
Game 2, the Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead early on and gave the high-powered Mount Vernon Mustangs all they could handle but gave up a run in the 4th and 3 more in the 5th to lose 4-3.
Sophomore Leah House was aggressive at the plate and allowed her to go 2 for 3, with a close groundout play in her third at-bat. Coach Farmer says House saw a total of 5 pitches the entire second game and put the ball in play all three plate appearances.
Freshman Emma Gonzalez played another great game defensively at third base and freshman Bella Louvar impressed Coach Farmer with her play at second base.
“Dakota Whitman had a great night defensively causing a lot of trouble for MV’s offense playing both Left Field and Center Field,” said Coach Farmer, “Kota also roped a triple to right field in game 1. Our offense in the second game started off red hot scoring a run in each of the first 3 innings and getting multiple runners on every inning.”
Junior Marleigh Louvar was 1 for 3 with a walk and scored a run, while freshman Bella Louvar had two singles, going 2 for 4. Senior Shanna Kleve went 1 for 4 and freshman Jordin Derr had a single in four at-bats and scored a run. Sophomore Leah House was 2 for 3 and junior Emily Erdelt scored a run.
Pitcher Shanna Kleve was cruising right along until the wheels fell off in the 5th inning. After retiring the first two batters, the Mount Vernon Mustangs batters had hits in the next four at-bats to plate 3 runs.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
MV 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 4
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, June 2, 2022: The undefeated 8-0 Clear Creek-Amana Clippers were in town on Thursday night for a WaMaC double-header.
The Mustangs would drop two games and still be looking for the first win of the season.
In game 1, the Mustangs would drop a 9-2 decision, and in the nightcap, the Clippers would shutout the Mustangs by the score of 13-0.
No stats available come press time.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.