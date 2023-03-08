INDEPENDENCE – Following two recent contests, the Independence High School Speech team is preparing for State competition in Individual Events. The team placed second at the WaMaC contest at Benton Community, winning medals in ten events. District competition was held in Dysart, where twenty-seven of their thirty-five entries advanced to state. Visitors are invited to see the team at the State Contest Saturday, March 11, at Starmont High School.
WaMaC medalists:
1st place: Layla Walker, Literary Program and Original Oratory; Katelyn Trimble, Prose
2nd place: AaronTanay, Literary Program and Improvisation; Katelyn VanBuren, Poetry; Emily Erdelt, Review
3rd place: Maddy Broughton, Storytelling; Rylee Moran, Prose; Kaleb Penner, Spontaneous Speaking