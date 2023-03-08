ICSD Speech State Individuals

Independence Speech Team: (front row, from left) Chloe Rehmert, Maddy Broughton, Katelyn Trimble, Cooper McCurdy-Savago, CJ Huffman, Zoey Jensen. (Second row, from left) Ryland Kascel, Cora Bertram, Annalys Turci, Presley Clendenen, Lauren Miller, Carter Homan, Lauren Hamilton, Kylee Jacobsen. (Back row, from left) JT Thomas, Aaron Tanay, Madison Mestad, Ceraphine Franck, Josie Broughton, Rylee Moran, Emily Erdelt, Layla Walker. Not Pictured: Kaleb Penner, Katelyn VanBuren, Hunter Johnson.

 Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Following two recent contests, the Independence High School Speech team is preparing for State competition in Individual Events. The team placed second at the WaMaC contest at Benton Community, winning medals in ten events. District competition was held in Dysart, where twenty-seven of their thirty-five entries advanced to state. Visitors are invited to see the team at the State Contest Saturday, March 11, at Starmont High School.

WaMaC medalists:

1st place: Layla Walker, Literary Program and Original Oratory; Katelyn Trimble, Prose

2nd place: AaronTanay, Literary Program and Improvisation; Katelyn VanBuren, Poetry; Emily Erdelt, Review

3rd place: Maddy Broughton, Storytelling; Rylee Moran, Prose; Kaleb Penner, Spontaneous Speaking