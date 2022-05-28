DYERSVILLE – Monday, May 23, 2022: The Mustangs were on the road for an early season WaMaC tilt with the West Delaware Hawks. The Hawks came into the doubleheader undefeated at 4-0 and stayed undefeated with a 5-1 win in the first game.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
WD 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 5
Free passes were the key in this game and West Delaware took advantage of the six walks as they only had 3 hits total.
Junior Korver Hupke pitched well giving up just one hit in 3 innings, walking only one batter while striking out 4 Hawks batters.
Senior Teegan McEnany struggled giving up 5 walks in 3 innings of work, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out just one. McEnany would get the loss.
At the plate the Mustangs had 6 hits but could only muster 1 run. McEnany was productive at the plate going 2 for 3 with two singles. Senior Marcus Beatty added 2 hits in 2 at-bats, walking twice. Hupke knocked in the only run.
AB R H RBI BB SO
Trey Weber, SO-2B 4 1 1 0 0 1
Marcus Beatty, SR-CF 2 0 2 0 2 0
Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 4 0 0 0 0 2
Korver Hupke, JR-1B 2 0 0 1 1 0
Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 3 0 0 0 0 1
Teegan McEnany, SR 3 0 2 0 0 0
Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 2 0 0 0 1 1
Dalton Hoover, SR-RF 1 0 0 0 1 1
Luke Johnson, SO-P 2 0 1 0 1 0
In game 2 the Mustangs would rally late from a 4-1 deficit, scoring 3 runs in the 5th inning to give the Hawks their first loss of the year and win 5-4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Indee 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 5
WD 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 4
Marcus Beatty would scatter just 2 hits over 3 innings of work giving up a single run, striking out 3 Hawks batters and walking just 2 batters.
Senior Dalton Hoover went 2 for 3 driving in a run on two singles. Sophomore Luke Johnson added a hit in 3 at-bats and knocking in 2 runs. Hupke had a triple and an RBI in 3 at-bats. Senior Keegan Schmitt added a double in 3 at-bats driving in a run.
AB R H RBI BB SO
Trey Weber, SO-2B 4 0 1 0 0 0
Marcus Beatty, SR-P 4 0 1 0 0 0
Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 3 1 0 0 0 0
Korver Hupke, JR-1B 3 1 1 1 0 1
Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 3 1 1 1 0 1
Teegan McEnany, SR 1 1 0 0 1 1
Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 3 1 1 0 0 2
Dalton Hoover, SR-CF 3 0 2 1 0 0
Luke Johnson, SO-RF 3 0 1 2 0 0
INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, May 26, 2022: The Mustangs hosted Solon on Thursday in their season home opener and would sweep the Spartans in two closely contested ballgames.
In game 1 the Mustangs would knock across a run in the bottom of the 7th to win 8-7. Indee collected 14 hits in the game and senior catcher Keegan Schmitt would go 3 for 3, driving in 2 runs.
AB R H RBI BB SO
Trey Weber, SO-2B 5 0 3 1 0 0
Marcus Beatty, SR-P 4 0 1 1 1 0
Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 4 2 2 0 0 0
Korver Hupke, JR-1B 4 1 1 0 0 0
Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 3 1 3 2 1 0
Teegan McEnany, SR 4 1 1 0 0 1
Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 3 2 0 0 1 0
Dalton Hoover, SR-CF 3 1 2 1 1 1
Luke Johnson, SO-RF 4 0 1 3 0 0
In game 2 the Mustangs would again win it in their final at-bat with 2 runs in the bottom half of the 7th inning to stun the Spartans 4-3.
Schmitt had 3 hits in this one also and senior left fielder Teegan McEnany added 2 hits.
AB R H RBI BB SO
Trey Weber, SO-2B 2 1 1 0 0 1
Marcus Beatty, SR-CF 4 1 1 0 0 1
Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 4 0 0 0 0 2
Korver Hupke, JR-P 3 1 0 0 1 0
Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 4 1 3 2 0 1
Teegan McEnany, SR 4 0 2 1 0 0
Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 3 0 0 0 0 0
Dalton Hoover, SR-RF 3 0 0 0 0 1
Luke Johnson, SO-LF 3 0 1 0 0 1
The Mustangs move to 5-1 on the year and will travel to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.