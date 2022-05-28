Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Junior pitcher Korver Hupke wheels and deals against Solon on Thursday.

 Photo courtesy Sue Johnson

DYERSVILLE – Monday, May 23, 2022: The Mustangs were on the road for an early season WaMaC tilt with the West Delaware Hawks. The Hawks came into the doubleheader undefeated at 4-0 and stayed undefeated with a 5-1 win in the first game.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Indee 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

WD 0 2 1 0 0 2 0 5

Free passes were the key in this game and West Delaware took advantage of the six walks as they only had 3 hits total.

Junior Korver Hupke pitched well giving up just one hit in 3 innings, walking only one batter while striking out 4 Hawks batters.

Senior Teegan McEnany struggled giving up 5 walks in 3 innings of work, allowing 3 earned runs and striking out just one. McEnany would get the loss.

At the plate the Mustangs had 6 hits but could only muster 1 run. McEnany was productive at the plate going 2 for 3 with two singles. Senior Marcus Beatty added 2 hits in 2 at-bats, walking twice. Hupke knocked in the only run.

AB R H RBI BB SO

Trey Weber, SO-2B 4 1 1 0 0 1

Marcus Beatty, SR-CF 2 0 2 0 2 0

Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 4 0 0 0 0 2

Korver Hupke, JR-1B 2 0 0 1 1 0

Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 3 0 0 0 0 1

Teegan McEnany, SR 3 0 2 0 0 0

Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 2 0 0 0 1 1

Dalton Hoover, SR-RF 1 0 0 0 1 1

Luke Johnson, SO-P 2 0 1 0 1 0

In game 2 the Mustangs would rally late from a 4-1 deficit, scoring 3 runs in the 5th inning to give the Hawks their first loss of the year and win 5-4.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T

Indee 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 5

WD 0 2 0 2 0 0 0 4

Marcus Beatty would scatter just 2 hits over 3 innings of work giving up a single run, striking out 3 Hawks batters and walking just 2 batters.

Senior Dalton Hoover went 2 for 3 driving in a run on two singles. Sophomore Luke Johnson added a hit in 3 at-bats and knocking in 2 runs. Hupke had a triple and an RBI in 3 at-bats. Senior Keegan Schmitt added a double in 3 at-bats driving in a run.

AB R H RBI BB SO

Trey Weber, SO-2B 4 0 1 0 0 0

Marcus Beatty, SR-P 4 0 1 0 0 0

Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 3 1 0 0 0 0

Korver Hupke, JR-1B 3 1 1 1 0 1

Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 3 1 1 1 0 1

Teegan McEnany, SR 1 1 0 0 1 1

Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 3 1 1 0 0 2

Dalton Hoover, SR-CF 3 0 2 1 0 0

Luke Johnson, SO-RF 3 0 1 2 0 0

INDEPENDENCE – Thursday, May 26, 2022: The Mustangs hosted Solon on Thursday in their season home opener and would sweep the Spartans in two closely contested ballgames.

In game 1 the Mustangs would knock across a run in the bottom of the 7th to win 8-7. Indee collected 14 hits in the game and senior catcher Keegan Schmitt would go 3 for 3, driving in 2 runs.

AB R H RBI BB SO

Trey Weber, SO-2B 5 0 3 1 0 0

Marcus Beatty, SR-P 4 0 1 1 1 0

Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 4 2 2 0 0 0

Korver Hupke, JR-1B 4 1 1 0 0 0

Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 3 1 3 2 1 0

Teegan McEnany, SR 4 1 1 0 0 1

Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 3 2 0 0 1 0

Dalton Hoover, SR-CF 3 1 2 1 1 1

Luke Johnson, SO-RF 4 0 1 3 0 0

In game 2 the Mustangs would again win it in their final at-bat with 2 runs in the bottom half of the 7th inning to stun the Spartans 4-3.

Schmitt had 3 hits in this one also and senior left fielder Teegan McEnany added 2 hits.

AB R H RBI BB SO

Trey Weber, SO-2B 2 1 1 0 0 1

Marcus Beatty, SR-CF 4 1 1 0 0 1

Mitch Johnson, JR-SS 4 0 0 0 0 2

Korver Hupke, JR-P 3 1 0 0 1 0

Keegan Schmitt, SR-C 4 1 3 2 0 1

Teegan McEnany, SR 4 0 2 1 0 0

Keegan Palmer, JR-3B 3 0 0 0 0 0

Dalton Hoover, SR-RF 3 0 0 0 0 1

Luke Johnson, SO-LF 3 0 1 0 0 1

The Mustangs move to 5-1 on the year and will travel to Mount Vernon on Tuesday.

