INDEPENDENCE – Friday, June 30, 2023: Four wins in-a-row for the Independence Mustangs baseball team as they would sweep the visiting Central DeWitt Saber (20-12) on Friday night here on Kegler Field.
In game 1, the Mustangs had to come back from an early deficit, but with 5 runs in the 5th inning, the Mustangs would take the lead and never look back, winning by the score of 8-4.
Freshman Bryce Christian was on the mound for the Mustangs and went 6 innings, giving up 4 earned runs early, but settled in nicely for a solid outing. Christian struck out 2 and walked 2, hitting 2 batters.
Junior Trey Weber had 2 doubles for the Mustangs and junior Chase Straw added 3 hits. Senior Mitch Johnson went 2 for 4 with a double.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 2-4 2RUNS (2)2B ROE, Chase Kiler 3-4 2RUNS RBI, Mitch Johnson 2-4 RUN 2B RBI, Korver Hupke 1-2 RUN RBI BB HBP, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-4 RUN RBI, Christopher Meyer 0-3 RUN, Luke Johnson 1-2 SAC, Keegan Palmer 1-3 RBI, Kaden Kremer 0-2 BB, Samuel Hamilton 1-1 RBI
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
C-D 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 4
Indee 1 0 0 0 5 2 0 8
In the second game of the night, the Mustangs wasted little time getting on the board with four runs in the first inning and four more in the second and this was all Mustangs in this one, winning 12-4.
Mitch Johnson gets the win for the Mustangs, going 3 innings and giving up just 2 earned runs on 3 hits. Johnson struck out 5 and walked 2. Trey Weber came on in relief and went 4 innings, surrendering just 1 earned run on 1 hit. Weber struck out 2 and walked 2.
Chase Kiler stays hot with 2 more hits on the night. The story of the game was free passes for the Mustangs as they would walk 10 times and get hit-by-pitch four times.
BOX SCORE: Trey Weber 1-2 RUN SAC BB, Chase Kiler 2-3 2RUNS RBI SAC, Mitch Johnson 0-4 RUN RBI ROE, Korver Hupke 0-1 3RUNS RBI 2BB HBP ROE, Samuel Hamilton 0-0 RUN RBI 2HBP, Bryce Christian 0-1 RBI SAC 2BB CS, Luke Johnson 1-2 3RBI 2BB, Keegan Palmer 1-3 RUN RBI HBP, Kaden Kremer 0-2 RUN 2BB SB, Kaleb Clendenen RUN CS, Andrew Rottinghaus 1-1 RUN 2B BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
C-D 0 1 2 0 0 0 1 4
Indee 4 4 0 2 1 1 0 12
The Mustangs traveled to Maquoketa on Monday for their regular season finale. Look for those games in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the Mustangs will open postseason play when they travel to Decorah for their District 1st-round game.