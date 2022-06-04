Independence will hold a special election to decide who will fill the current mayoral vacancy.
In a community still healing from the sudden loss of their beloved Mayor Robert Hill, who passed away on April 21, the time has come to begin the search for a city leader.
“Mayor Hill passed away very unexpectedly, so by state code, there is a certain amount of time to declare a vacancy and then fill it, so we as a community decided on a special election,” said Al Roder, the Independence city manager.
The time to apply for the mayoral vacancy has just opened and closes at 5 p.m. on June 24.
“The election official gave the council some dates available based on the primary at the county level,” said Roder. “Locally we did not want to interfere with the 4 of July celebration so it was determined the best date would be July 19.”
The next step is to raise awareness in the community of the position.
“It is most important that the people interested get out and get their registration papers so they can get on the ballot, and then after that, it’s the people in the community voting,” said Roder. “It all depends on engagement and then following the process.”
In the meantime, the empty chair in the mayor’s office serves as a reminder to the whole city, of the great man who sat there, and the grief that has taken his place.
For more information The Independence City Hall can be reached at 319-334-2780