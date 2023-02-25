INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) is asking the community to continue to invest in the schools by supporting a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) vote on Tuesday, March 7.
PPEL was first enacted in 1989 by the Iowa Legislature and implemented in FY 1992. It is a property tax that school districts can ask their community members to pay to help defray specific costs associated with capital improvements (e.g. buildings, grounds, roof repairs, equipment like AC and heating, and transportation like buses and vans). More information on the specific uses of PPEL may be found under Chapter 298 of the Code of Iowa.
Currently, there are two approved PPELs in place helping ICSD. One is School Board-approved for $0.33 which creates $173,433 for the district. The second PPEL is a $0.40 voter-approved tax which creates $210,222 for the district.
Schools are tightly regulated on how they generate revenue and how they fund expenses.
“We do not have ‘home rule’,” said Superintendent Russ Reiter.
Expenses for classroom instruction (i.e. staff, textbooks, supplies, transportation fuel, electricity, water, programs for special education and dropout preventions) are paid out of a “General” fund.
Expenses for most capital improvements are paid from a “PPEL” fund.
Property taxes are used as revenue sources for the General Fund, the PPEL Fund, and a few other funds. The State and Federal governments set the overall tax rates. The way some of the taxes are utilized by the district can be controlled by the School Board and the Voters. The amount used for the General Fund can be controlled by the School Board. The PPEL Fund share is controlled by the voters.
The school district is proposing to change the way the district is able to utilize tax dollars, not to increase the overall tax rate.
“We are asking the public to help us put money in the appropriate fund,” said Reiter. “The district would like the ability and authority to manage our revenues to efficiently provide the education our kids need.”
The district is asking voters to increase the PPEL by $0.27, from $0.40 to $0.67 on every $1,000 of taxable property value.
Reiter provided an example of how the levy will impact taxes:
- Residential: $150,000 assessed value: $1.72 monthly / $20.61 annual increase.
- Commercial: $500,000 assessed value: $10.13 monthly / $121.50 annual increase.
- Agriculture: 100 acres (value/estimate): $3.04 monthly / $36.52 annual increase.
“If this passes, the District will be able to decrease by the same amount the tax dollars dedicated to the General Fund,” said Reiter.
Reiter is proud to say the current overall tax rate has dropped from $16.61 to $13.39 over the past six years.
“Most importantly, our goal is to not increase the overall tax rate but to continue our steady decrease,” he said.
If the measure passes it will become effective July 1, 2023.
Polls
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, March 7.
The Vote Centers will be the following:
St. Patrick’s Parish Center
544 1st Street, Winthrop
All voters that live in the Independence Community School District that normally vote at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, Aurora Legion Hall, or Quasqueton Legion Hall.
Falcon Civic Center
1305 5th Ave NE, Independence
All voters within the Independence School District that normally vote at Hazleton City Hall, Falcon Civic Center, VFW Post 2440, or Buchanan County Senior Center.
Former Public Health Building
1413 1st St. W, Independence
All voters within the Independence School District that normally vote at Public Health, First Presbyterian Church in Independence, or Rowley Community Center.
Jesup City Hall
791 6th St., Jesup
All voters within the Independence School District that normally vote at Jesup City Hall, Fairbank Legion Hall, First United Methodist Church in Jesup, or Brandon Community Center.
Absentee Ballots
Absentee Ballots for Buchanan County voters residing in the Independence Community School District are available at the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office, 210 5th Avenue NE, Independence IA 50644. Ballots may be voted there 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, through Monday, March 6.
For more information about ballots and poll locations, contact the Buchanan County Auditor’s Office at 319-334-4109.