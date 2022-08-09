Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) is preparing to ask the community to continue to invest in the schools by support a Physical Plant and Equipment (PPEL) levy vote on Tuesday, September 13.

PPEL was first enacted in 1989 by the Iowa Legislature and implemented in FY 1992. It is a tax that school districts can ask their community members to pay to help defray specific costs associated with buildings, grounds, roof repairs, equipment like AC heating, and transportation like buses and vans.

