INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) is preparing to ask the community to continue to invest in the schools by support a Physical Plant and Equipment (PPEL) levy vote on Tuesday, September 13.
PPEL was first enacted in 1989 by the Iowa Legislature and implemented in FY 1992. It is a tax that school districts can ask their community members to pay to help defray specific costs associated with buildings, grounds, roof repairs, equipment like AC heating, and transportation like buses and vans.
Currently, there are two approved PPELs in place helping ICSD. One is board approved for $0.33 which creates $173,000 for the district. The second PPEL that has been approved is the $0.40 voter-approved which creates $210,000 for the district.
The current voter approved PPEL is what the school district is proposing to change. This would increase by $0.27 from $0.40 to $0.67 creating a total PPEL of a flat dollar. The voter approved PPEL would increase by $143,000 to $353,000.
If the measure passes it will become effective July 1, 2023.
This increase would allow the school to take pressure off its general fund. Superintendent Russell Reiter believes the school needs this money to keep it looking the best that it can.
“We are looking at continued maintenance of our Jr/Sr High School and transportation needs” said Reiter. “Those are the top two, we had a new high school built in 2012-2013 and there are several maintenance projects to keep the high school operating and looking good.”
Much like the school needs to look its best, Reiter wants to improve the bus fleet.
“It is important to maintain a quality bus fleet for our student transportation needs,” he said.
Reiter is proud to say the current tax rate has dropped from $16.61 to $13.39 over the past six years.
“Most importantly, our goal is to “not” increase the overall tax rate but to continue our steady decrease,” he said.
According to Reiter, over the past four years, PPEL funds have been spent on:
- Technology – server upgrades / hardware
- Concrete — parking lots/sidewalks
- Band equipment (not clothing)
- Playground repairs and improvements
- Water drainage on campus
- Video Cameras / Security
- Bus/Transportation purchases
Bus costs have increased over the past 20 years:
For property owners Reiter provided an example of how the levy will impact taxes.
Residential — $150,000 assessed value: $1.72 monthly / $20.61 annual
Commercial — $500,000 assessed value: $10.13 monthly / $121.50 annual
Agriculture – 100 acres (value/estimate): $3.04 monthly / $36.52 annual
More informaton on the specific uses of PPEL may be found under Chapter 298 of the Code of Iowa.