TRAER – Saturday, September 3, 2022: The Independence Mustangs had a rough day at the very competitive North Tama Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 3. The Tournament featured 5 ranked teams in the 8-team field.
The Mustangs would begin the day by taking on the Class 2A, No. 12-ranked Grundy Center Spartans (9-1). Grundy Center, who would go on to win the championship later in the day, would make quick work of the Mustangs by the scores of 21-9 and 21-12.
In the second matchup of the day, the Mustangs would face Class 1A, No. 1-ranked North Tama Red Hawks (9-0). Indee would come out strong in the first set, as Indee would win the set 21-17.
“We did a great job of getting North Tama out of system in their serve receive passing,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “which helped us get into our offense much more consistently.”
The 2nd set would be another competitive set, with the lead going back and forth. North Tama would prevail by the score of 21-18. The deciding 3rd set was all North Tama, as the Red Hawks would run away with a 15-5 win.
“In the 3rd set, we struggled with our serve receive passing which really affected our offense,” added Coach Schmitz, “After hitting above .350 in the first two sets, we were only able to get 1 kill in the 3rd set.”
Next up, the Mustangs would take on HLV, and come away with a 2-0 win, 21-10 and 21-11.
“We did a nice job serving aggressive and our setters, Sarah Greiner and Leah House did a nice job setting up our offense,” said Coach Schmitz.
In the consolation match, Independence took on Class 1A, No. 11-ranked AGWSR. The Mustangs would drop the match 0-2, by the scores of 13-25 and 16-25.
“Overall, it was a tough day for us,” concluded Coach Schmitz, “the competition was strong, but we have to be ready to battle every point. We have to do a better job of blocking and serve receive passing moving forward.”
Marie Gorman-33/40 (9 ace serves)
Dakota Whitman-28/29 (3 ace serves)
Madyson Ristvedt-21/21 (2 ace serves)
Sophie McGarvey-13/15 (1 ace serve)
Morgan Ristvedt-2 Solo Blocks
Madyson Ristvedt-3 Block Assists
Marie Gorman-1 Solo Block,1 Block Assists
The Mustangs drop to 6-6 overall, and it doesn’t get any easier for the Mustangs as they will travel to Decorah on Thursday to take on the Class 4A, No. 4-ranked Decorah Vikings.
