TRAER – Saturday, September 3, 2022: The Independence Mustangs had a rough day at the very competitive North Tama Volleyball Tournament on Sept. 3. The Tournament featured 5 ranked teams in the 8-team field.

The Mustangs would begin the day by taking on the Class 2A, No. 12-ranked Grundy Center Spartans (9-1). Grundy Center, who would go on to win the championship later in the day, would make quick work of the Mustangs by the scores of 21-9 and 21-12.

