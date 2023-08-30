INDEPENDENCE – Saturday, August 26, 2023: The Independence Mustangs volleyball team got their season under way on Saturday when they hosted their own tournament here at the Independence junior/senior high school.
The Mustangs finished the day at 2-2 in a very tough field, losing in the semifinals to WaMaC foe West Delaware.
In the first match of the day, the Mustangs would take on the Oelwein Huskies (1-0) and sweep them by the scores of 21-17 and 21-9.
The Mustangs were led by senior Marie Gorman, junior Jordin Derr and sophomore Jersey Coonrad who all tallied 4 kills in the match.
“Jordin (Derr) played very well in her first varsity start as a Middle Hitter,” said Head Coach Joe Schmitz, “She isn’t the tallest Middle out there, but brings great athleticism that we are trying to utilize.”
In the second game of pool play, the Mustangs would face the Class 3A, No. 4-ranked Union Community. The Knights would win 2 games against the Mustangs in two close games by the scores of 21-18 and 21-17. The Knights height proved to be a big challenge for the Mustangs. Marie Gorman would lead the Mustangs with 8 kills in the match.
“Marie (Gorman) is off to a great start this season,” added Coach Schmitz, “She is an extremely talented player and brings a ton of experience and leadership to the team.”
The final pool play game was against Janesville and Indee would win that in a sweep, 21-17 and 21-19.
“Janesville always has great teams and are extremely well coached by Shelly Sorensen,” said Schmitz, “We played very well and showed nice composure in the match.”
Coach Schmitz added that Jersey Coonrad did a great job serving to finish off the first set, The Mustangs trailed 14-17 when Coonrad stepped up to the serving line. The Mustangs would then go on a 7-0 run for the win.
“Jersey did a great job of hitting spots on the run, while Gorman and sophomore Morgan Ristvedt did a nice job at the net,” added Schmitz. Ristvedt would total 4 kills and 6 blocks in the match.
The semifinal matchup would be against the Class 3A, No. 8-ranked Hawks of West Delaware and in a match that could have gone either way, the Mustangs would fall 2-0, losing 25-20 and 25-22.
“West Delaware is always a challenge to face, as they run such a quick attack,” said Schmitz.
The Mustangs made a nice comeback in the 2nd set, coming back from a 20-13 score to tie up the set at 22-22, before the Hawks finished off the match.
“I really liked the leadership I saw on the court today from our experienced players,” concluded Schmitz, “The girls gave great effort all day long.”
Tournament champion went to Union who beat West Delaware 2-0.
Key Stats:
Kills:
Marie Gorman 25 Kills
Morgan Ristvedt 11 Kills
Jordin Derr 9 Kills
Jersey Coonrad 7 Kills
Leah House 6 Kills
Skylar Ohrt 6 Kills
Assists:
Leah House 28 assists
Sarah Greiner 26 assists
Digs:
Sophie McGarvey 31 digs
Marie Gorman 30 digs
Jersey Coonrad 29 digs
Olivia Albert 16 digs
Serving:
Olivia Albert 32/34 5 ace serves
Jersey Coonrad 26/29 2 aces
Morgan Ristvedt 21/23 2 aces
Sarah Greiner 17/19 2 aces
Sophie McGarvey 25/27 2 aces
Blocking:
Morgan Ristvedt 9 Block Assists
Marie Gorman 4 Block Assists 1 Solo Block
Skylar Ohrt 2 Block Assists 1 Solo Block
Leah House 1 Block Assists 2 Solo Blocks
Jersey Coonrad 2 Block Assists 1 Solo Block
Next up, the Mustangs host a Triangular on Tuesday night. The Mustangs host Mid-Prairie (5-1) at 5:00pm and will take on Vinton-Shellsburg (2-3) later in the night. Look for these matchups in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal.