ARLINGTON – Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Independence Mustangs Cross Country team traveled to Starmont High School for a week 4 — 5K run.
There were several ranked runners on display and plenty of fast times posted on this relatively flat terrain.
For the boys, Class 1A, No. 2-ranked Charlie Sieck of Starmont-West Central was the winner with a time of 16:47.48. Class 2A, No. 7-ranked Conall Sauser of Oelwein was runner-up with a time of 17:02.92.
Oelwein was the boys team winner with 45 points. 17 points ahead of runner-up Waukon.
For the Mustangs, the top finisher was sophomore Ethan Cahalan, coming in 77th place with a time of 20:21.03. The boys finished in 12th place as a team.
Mustangs’ boys’ Individual results:
77. Ethan Cahalan SO 20:21.03
82 WILSON, Tanner SO 20:29.17
88 WIELAND, Tyler SO 20:34.88
102 BANTZ, Carson JR 21:10.15
103 DECKER, Talan SO 21:11.80
108 GATES, Blake JR 21:22.84
133 WIELAND, Matt SR 22:17.35
On the girls’ side, top finisher for the Mustangs was sophomore Reaghan Ressler, who posted a time of 23:31.40 and finished in 52nd place.
Mustangs’ girls’ Individual results:
52 RESSLER, Reaghan SO Independence — 23:31.40
101 RESSLER, Bella SR Independence — 25:57.19
127 TOALE, Gabby JR Independence — 28:48.57
The Mustangs boys and girls will be back in action next Tuesday, September 20th when they travel to Vinton-Shellsburg.
