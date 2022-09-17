Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ARLINGTON – Tuesday, September 13, 2022: Independence Mustangs Cross Country team traveled to Starmont High School for a week 4 — 5K run.

There were several ranked runners on display and plenty of fast times posted on this relatively flat terrain.

Tags

Trending Food Videos