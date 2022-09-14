Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

VAN HORNE – Saturday, September 10, 2022: The Independence boys and girls cross country teams traveled down to Benton Community for the Benton Invitational on Saturday.

The Mustangs girls would finish 4th as a team and sophomore Reaghan Ressler had a nice day with an 11th-place finish, running 23:23.3. Older sister Bella (senior) would come across in 20th-place with a 25:23.3 time. Junior Gabby Toale was 26th with a time of 26:16.8 and senior Sydney Schwartz would finish in 35th-place and have a time of 27:52.3. Senior Rachel Eddy would cross the finish-line in 45th-place with a time of 33:10.5.

Trending Food Videos