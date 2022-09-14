VAN HORNE – Saturday, September 10, 2022: The Independence boys and girls cross country teams traveled down to Benton Community for the Benton Invitational on Saturday.
The Mustangs girls would finish 4th as a team and sophomore Reaghan Ressler had a nice day with an 11th-place finish, running 23:23.3. Older sister Bella (senior) would come across in 20th-place with a 25:23.3 time. Junior Gabby Toale was 26th with a time of 26:16.8 and senior Sydney Schwartz would finish in 35th-place and have a time of 27:52.3. Senior Rachel Eddy would cross the finish-line in 45th-place with a time of 33:10.5.
The very young Mustangs boys team had a 6th-place finish. Top Mustangs honors go to sophomore Tyler Wieland, who finished in 29th-place and had a time of 20:44.9. Less than a second behind would be sophomore Tanner Wilson who had a time of 20:45.2 and finishes 30th. Another sophomore, Ethan Cahalan comes across in 32nd and had a time of 20:56.4. Blake Gats would finish in 40th-place. The junior runner had a time of 21:15.4, while another junior, Carson Bantz would have a time of 21:19.1 and finish in 42nd-place. Sophomore Talan Decker was right behind in 43rd-place with a time of 21:21.7. Senior Matt Wieland was 49th and had a time of 21:52.6. Another senior, Kale Wieland was 51st and timed in at 22:03.2. Senior Will Perry was 52nd and ran a 22:07.0, while Kyle Justason (Jr) was right behind with a time of 22:08.7. Sophomore Cael Post finishes in 64th-place and his time was 24:51.4.
The Independence teams were at Starmont on Tuesday. Look for those results in Saturday’s paper.