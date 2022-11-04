INDEPENDENCE – The year-long celebration for the 175th Anniversary of the City of Independence is coming to an end. The celebratory banners have come down from the lamp posts, but a few programs are coming up quickly followed by holiday events.
For those who reserved a spot, the last of the ‘First Sunday Series’ will be a Tea Party at the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion, located at 809 1st Street East, on Sunday, Nov. 6 starting at 2 p.m. Judy Olsen will be presenting a program on early millinery businesses in Independence.
The Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) reminds the public that the Lee Mansion is now open every weekend from 1 to 3 p.m. Volunteers are on duty to assist your questions and comments.
BCHS and the 175th Anniversary Committee are hosting two grand finale events Saturday, Nov. 12 at Heartland Acres.
The first is a family friendly Night at the Museum. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. enjoy learning about the history of Independence as characters come to life portraying several local people of different eras. Children will receive a NASCAR themed 1/64th Matchbox car. Admission is $10/each or $20/family.
The second event will be held in the Event Center from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is geared for adults. A social hour is planned for 6:30 to 7 p.m. followed by Independence Trivia 7 to 8 p.m. The event closes with a dance from 8 to 10 p.m. featuring Independence’s own PlugNickel. Admission is a free-will donation to the Historical Society. A cash bar will be available the whole evening.
The 175th anniversary coins are still available at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and S& K Collectibles for $25. The 125th and 150th commemorative coins are also available. The 125th coin is $10; 150th coin is $10 All three coins are $40.
Check out the Wapsi Mill Facebook page for snippets of early local history.
Jingle on Main will be Friday, December 2 in downtown Independence. The Historical Society’s Cookie Walk fundraiser will be Saturday, December 3 at First Presbyterian Church.