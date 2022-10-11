INDEPENDENCE – The celebrations for the 175th Anniversary of the City of Independence continues.
Coins
The 175th anniversary coins are still available at the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce and S& K Collectibles for $25. The 125th and 150th commemorative coins are also available. The 125th coin is $10; 150th coin is $10 All three coins are $40.
Time Capsule
Thanks to all the participants who were able to attend and/or gave something personal for the “Time Capsule” that was buried on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 in Oakwood Cemetery (near the flagpole). A special thanks to White’s Funeral Home who donated the urn vault and Tom Higgins and crew for digging the hole. Volunteers are great. High school students also attended, and they should be around 50 years from now to help dig the Time Capsule back up.
Cemeteries of Independence
On October 2, as part of the ‘First Sunday Series,’ Tony Bengston gave a presentation on local cemeteries. He started with the first and central cemetery then started working his way outward. While the first was located near the Court House and graves moved/abandoned, newer ones like present day St. John Cemetery are still operating.
Tea Party
The last of the ‘First Sunday Series’ will be a Tea Party at the Capt. D.S. Lee Mansion, located at 809 1st Street East, on Sunday, November 6 starting at 2 p.m. Judy Olsen will be presenting a program on early millinery businesses in Independence. Due to space considerations, this event will be for the first 25 people to sign up at the Chamber of Commerce office by calling 319 334-7178.
Lee Mansion
Earlier this fall McGraw Carpets installed a carpet runner on the stairs in the Lee Mansion.
“One more project finished!” said Leanne Harrison, president of Buchanan County Historical Society. “Looks nice.”
The historical society reminds the public that the Lee Mansion is now open every weekend from 1 to 3 p.m. Volunteers are on duty to assist your questions and comments.
The mansion was built in 1867 for Capt. D.S. Lee and his wife Fannie. The couple did not have any children and the estate sold it to some physicians from Independence. It became the first public hospital in 1917 and served in that capacity 75 years or more. It was later donated to the Buchanan County Historical Society.in 2010 it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Many grants, donations and events have helped in gaining funding for the restoration. The Victorian furniture was donated throughout the years and put in storage. Now the pieces are out and available for all to see.
Know Your Local History
Check out the Wapsi Mill Facebook page. Every day in March early local history was published and now again in October another set of local history is being published daily.
Grand Finale
Plans are in the works for a grand finale for the 175th Anniversary celebration. In cooperation with the Buchanan County Historical Society, Heartland Acres, and the 175th committee ‘A Night at the Museum’ event will be presented. There will be a family event in the museum and later an ‘adults only’ event in the Events Center.
Other Events
Jingle on Main will be Friday, December 2 in downtown Independence. The Historical Society’s Cookie Walk fundraiser will be Saturday, December 3 at First Presbyterian Church.
Thanks to a good year. Independence is great. Thanks to all the volunteers for the help this year to make things possible.