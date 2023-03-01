Indee 4th grade bball 030123

Mustangs 4th Grade team Back Row ( left-right) Dawson Eisele, Mason Ristvedt, Drayvin Koch, Lucas Brown, Madden Ratchford Front Row(left-right) Jace Estling, Landon Morris, Christian Michael

 submitted photo

The Independence Mustangs 4th-grade boys finished their season 11-1, ending in a first-place tie, while splitting league games with Laporte City Union, the Co-Champions, 11-10 in an Overtime win and 20-19 in a Double Overtime loss. Along the way the Mustangs collected wins in games against Wapsie Valley, Waterloo Columbus, Center Point-Urbana, Hudson, Jesup Blue and Orange teams, throughout the two games a weekend, six-week league ending on Saturday, February 11th.

The boys were coached by Madison Michael and assisted by Justin Michael.

