The Independence Mustangs 4th-grade boys finished their season 11-1, ending in a first-place tie, while splitting league games with Laporte City Union, the Co-Champions, 11-10 in an Overtime win and 20-19 in a Double Overtime loss. Along the way the Mustangs collected wins in games against Wapsie Valley, Waterloo Columbus, Center Point-Urbana, Hudson, Jesup Blue and Orange teams, throughout the two games a weekend, six-week league ending on Saturday, February 11th.
The boys were coached by Madison Michael and assisted by Justin Michael.