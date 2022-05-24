INDEPENDENCE – Local churches sponsored a baccalaureate service for the Independence High School class of 2022 on Wednesday, May 18 in the Jr/Sr Auditorium.
The long tradition of the Kindergarten Class (this year 2034) escorting the graduates to their seats continued as pianist Jody DeBoer played “Cannon in D” by Pachelbel.
Senior Aiden Anderson was master of ceremonies and welcomed the crowd.
Pastor Elissa Dodge of Hope Wesleyan Church gave the open prayer. Three scripture readings were offered by graduating seniors:
- Isaiah 52:7-10 by Seth Stacey (United Methodist Church—Brandon)
- Ephesians 6:10-18 by Robert Hansen (Our Redeemer Lutheran Church – Independence)
- Luke 10:25-37 by Rachel Stevens (Hope Wesleyan Church – Independence)
The keynote address this year was given by Pastor Greg DeBoer of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Independence. Pastor DeBoer started by asking Senior Matthew Tudor to the stage to help with the opening presentation. DeBoer had asked parents to submit photo of the graduates shoes. As pairs of shoes were displayed on the big screen, Tudor had to guess who they belonged to. Some were easy for him as they styles were distinctive. Other guesses needed a few hints — offered by DeBoer or classmates.
The point was how everyone has different shoes and a different path lays before them.
Pastor Lance Fricke of Triumphant Church — Independence closed the service with prayer as the audience gathered around the graduates in a circle.
Besides the opening music, members of the Jr/Sr Choir under the direction of Roger Barloon and an ecumenical youth band performed. The youth led the audience in singing “My Lighthouse,” ”Sanctuary,” and, as the sending song, “Go Light Your World” as the seniors held tea lights in a darkened room with the audience surrounding them.
A livestream video of the service is available on the Independence Bulletin Journal Facebook page.
