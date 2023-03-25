INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Community School District Board of Education has named Cynthia Phillips as the district’s next superintendent.
As executive director of high school education in the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Phillips has been responsible for supporting educational programming for 5,000 high school students in four comprehensive high schools, one alternative school, and one online academy.
Additionally, Phillips is a member of the Postsecondary Course Audit Committee for the Iowa Department of Education. She previously served as principal of North Polk High School.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve the Independence Community School District,” said Phillips. “I was truly impressed with the district and community! I look forward to working with the students, staff, families, and community members of ICSD to move the district’s mission forward in educating people to be lifelong learners and respectful, responsible citizens. Go Mustangs!”
“The Independence School Board sincerely appreciates the district and community stakeholders who participated in the formal interviews on March 21,” said Kim Hansen, Independence Board President. “Utilizing feedback from the interview teams and careful deliberation on desired qualifications, the board determined that Cynthia Phillips is the best candidate to continue the good work being done in the district and to lead us to the next level in providing the best possible educational experience for every student.”
Board members worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the search. Phillips interviewed with the Board of Education and three stakeholder interview groups consisting of students, parents, teachers, and community members on March 21.
The board plans on officially ratifying Phillips’ contract at an upcoming board meeting, pending background check and release from a multiyear contract with Cedar Rapids CSD.
Phillips will officially begin leading the Independence Community School District effective July 1, 2023.