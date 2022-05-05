INDEPENDENCE BULLETIN JOURNAL POLICE RECORDS FOR APRIL
On Friday, April 01, 2022 at approximately 4:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jesse Ryan Jensen, 39, of Cedar Rapids. Jensen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 1200 blk Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Hazleton.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 2:50 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Crystal Dawn Orr, 38, of Maynard. Orr was charged with third or subsequent offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (class D felony) and Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 100th Street (Hwy 281) and Jackson Avenue (Hwy 150) south of Oelwein.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 7:05 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin. Durnan was charged with Driving While License Suspended (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 170th Street and Fairbank-Amish Blvd.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 7:15 pm, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile, charging him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 200 blk Seventh Avenue NE in Independence.
On Saturday, April 02, 2022 at approximately 3:20 am, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Joel Alexander Young, 34, of Center Point. Young was charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated/Drugged (serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (class D felony), third or subsequent offense Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (aggravated misdemeanor), Possession with Intent to Deliver – Methamphetamine (class B felony), Possession with Intent to Deliver – Marijuana (class D felony), Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp (class D felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor), Driving While License suspended (simple misdemeanor) and cited for Operation of Non Registered Vehicle. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1600 blk Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187).