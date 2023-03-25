INDEPENDENCE – For Choir Night, the Independence Music Department brought out the 5/6 Grade Choir, the Junior High Choir, the High School Choir, and previewed the musical Annie.
The 5/6 Choir, under the direction of Mrs. Amanda Fisher and Ms. Kali Aissen, performed “Peete, Pete!”, “Dreamkeeper”, and “I want You Back / ABC.”
The Junior High and Senior High Choirs were under the direction of Mr. Roger Barloon. The Junior High Choir also performed three selections: “Festival Sanctus”, The River Sleeps Beneath the Sky”, and “Witness.” The Senior High Choir performed “With a Voice of Singing”, “Simple Gifts” (featuring flautist Lauren Hamilton), “Like a River in My Soul”, and “Death Came a-Knockin’ ” (featuring vocal soloists Lauren Hamilton, Chloe Rehmert, and Katelyn Van Buren).
The audience was treated to a sneak peek of the musical Annie with performances of “Maybe” and “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here.”
Accompanists for the evening were pianists Mrs. Mary Schubich and JD Huffman.