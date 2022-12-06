DES MOINES —The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board team was awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award through the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams in the entire state earned this award. To qualify for this award, the majority of the board earned Individual Achievement Awards. The 2021-22 Board of Education consisted of Eric Smith (Board President), Kim Hansen (Board Vice President), Brad Bleichner, Charlie McCardle, and Gina Trimble. This is the first time in ten years that the board team qualified for this recognition.
“With the expectation that our district staff and students are lifelong learners, it is vital our school board members model this behavior and engage in professional development throughout the year. The annual convention is one of many opportunities IASB provides for school board members across our state to grow and learn individually as well as together,” said Hansen, who was recently select to serve as Board President for the next year. The Independence Community School District board team adopted the goal to earn the Team Achievement Award during their May 2022 board meeting.
The following board members received the Individual Achievement Award: Kim Hansen, Gina Trimble, and Eric Smith. This award is given to individuals who dedicate time and effort to learning, advocacy, leadership and service projects to expand their knowledge and skills for better governance. The award winners join a group of 112 school board and area education agency (AEA) board members to earn this award for 2021-22. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Hansen has been recognized by IASB.
When asked the importance of IASB programming, Gina Trimble said, “It’s important for the ICSD board to stay current on educational issues affecting Iowa public schools. Our board utilizes the IASB to align with other public school districts in the state.”
“Through the pandemic school closures, I attended many webinars hosted by IASB. The tips-and-tricks for virtual school board meetings were particularly useful,” said Eric Smith. “The opportunities to learn about school finance during the annual school board convention helped me learn the differences between personal finances, for-profit finances, and school finances.”
Independence Community School District Superintendent Russ Reiter received the Award of Honor for participating in a certain number of learning opportunities and having at least two board members receive Individual Achievement Awards. Reiter earned this award along with 17 other superintendents and one AEA chief.
When asked to reflect on the honor, Superintendent Reiter stated, “As in any organization, teamwork is essential for reaching those desired goals. The Independence community is fortunate to have a strong team committed to improving educational opportunities for all of our students.”
IASB Board President Jim Green commended the Independence Community School District board-superintendent team for their hard work.
“This leadership team is an exemplary model of lifelong learning for students, staff and administrators,” Green said.
A full list of winners is available on the IASB website.
About the Annual Board Awards
Annual Board Awards highlight commitment to professional growth. Individual board members, board teams and superintendents/chief administrators/community college presidents can earn credits for these awards through participation in IASB learning opportunities, a desire to take on leadership roles and engagement in service and advocacy. Learn more on the IASB website.