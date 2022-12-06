Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ICSD ISBA Team Award

At the ISBA Team Achievement Award presentation were (from left) Gina Trimble (Board Member), Jim Green (IASB Board President), Eric Smith (2021-22 Board President), Superintendent Russ Reiter, and Kim Hansen (2021-22 Board Vice President).

DES MOINES —The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board team was awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award through the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams in the entire state earned this award. To qualify for this award, the majority of the board earned Individual Achievement Awards. The 2021-22 Board of Education consisted of Eric Smith (Board President), Kim Hansen (Board Vice President), Brad Bleichner, Charlie McCardle, and Gina Trimble. This is the first time in ten years that the board team qualified for this recognition.

“With the expectation that our district staff and students are lifelong learners, it is vital our school board members model this behavior and engage in professional development throughout the year. The annual convention is one of many opportunities IASB provides for school board members across our state to grow and learn individually as well as together,” said Hansen, who was recently select to serve as Board President for the next year. The Independence Community School District board team adopted the goal to earn the Team Achievement Award during their May 2022 board meeting.

