INDEPENDENCE – The temperatures may not feel like spring yet, but the Independence FFA Chapter is kicking off their annual plant sale! The Horticulture class at Independence Junior Senior High School has been busy maintaining and transplanting plants in preparation for the sale. The class orders many of the spring annuals in November and they are delivered to the greenhouse at the end of February. These spring annuals show up as “dime sized” plant sprouts and the class spends time transplanting them into large containers as they grow. There are also perennial plants that were started from seed in January including: purple coneflower, black-eyed susan, lupine, and foxglove. There are also quite a few vegetables available for purchase including many varieties of peppers and tomatoes. The students also transplant petunias into 10” hanging baskets.
Skills and knowledge gained by the class and FFA members can be directly applied to their future landscaping. Students learn skills related to how to water and appropriate levels of soil moisture, plant life cycles, deadheading, nutrient application, and methods of seed propagation. Katie Finnegan, sophomore FFA member and part of the horticulture class says, “I enjoy learning about plants and using what I learn for real life and FFA competitions.”
The plant sale will operate three consecutive Fridays/Saturdays.
The sale opened Friday April 29.
- Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to Noon.
- Friday, May 6 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7 from 8 a.m. to Noon
- Friday, May 13 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to Noon
The location of the sale is at the greenhouse which is directly on the south side of the Independence Junior Senior High School. Please contact mhaden@indeek12.org with any questions!