The Independence FFA Chapter is kicking off their annual plant sale! The Horticulture and Plant Science class at Independence Junior Senior High School has been busy maintaining and transplanting plants in preparation for the sale. The class orders many of the spring annuals in November and they are delivered to the greenhouse at the end of February. These spring annuals show up as “dime sized” plant sprouts and the class spends time transplanting them into large containers as they grow. This year we are offering a wide variety of perennial plants, annual flowers, vegetables, asparagus, and more! The students also transplant petunias into 10” hanging baskets.
Skills and knowledge gained by the class and FFA members can be directly applied to their future landscaping. Students learn skills related to how to water and appropriate levels of soil moisture, plant life cycles, deadheading, nutrient application, and methods of seed propagation. Jackie Finnegan, sophomore FFA member and part of the horticulture class says, “I enjoy learning about plants and using what I learn for real life and FFA competitions.”
The plant sale will operate three consecutive Fridays/Saturdays. The sale will be open Friday, April 28 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to Noon. The sale will be open the same times on May 5/6 and May 12/13. The location of the sale is at the greenhouse which is directly on the south side of the Independence Junior Senior High School. Please contact mhaden@indeek12.org with any questions!
The Independence FFA chapter also had a generous donation of $250 from the Gail Hunter American Family Insurance Agency. This donation will help fund the cost of potting soil, containers, and plant seeds. which allows us to provide valuable learning opportunities for students.