Independence FFA Chapter members competed in various Leadership Development Events on February 23rd at the Central Rivers AEA building in Cedar Falls. The chapter took 9 members to the competition. Lizzy Kremer earned a Gold rating in FFA Creed Speaking, and she will advance to district competition. JT Thomas also received a Gold rating in Extemporaneous Speaking and advanced to district convention. Annie Johnson received a silver rating in Public Speaking. Katie Finnegan received a bronze rating in Job Interview. Grace Henderson received a Bronze rating in Ag Broadcasting. Blake Gates received a Silver rating in Ag Sales. Katie Johnson, Jackie Finnegan, and Roman Johnson all received silver ratings in Greenhand Quiz.
JT and Lizzy will compete at the NE District FFA Convention in Decorah on March 12th along with other FFA members in the Northeast District.